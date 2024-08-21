Tanger Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT ), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations,

announced today that its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 will be released on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after the close.

The Company will host its call for analysts, investors, and other interested parties on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702. A live webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, tanger.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from November 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on November 21, 2024 by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13748540. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 21, 2024.

About Tanger®

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT ) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center, and one open-air lifestyle center includes over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit

tanger .

Investor Contact Information

Doug McDonald

SVP, Treasurer and Investments

T: (336) 856-6066

[email protected]

SOURCE Tanger