Share Purchase By Mowi ASA’S Board Members

All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to a recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 30 May 2024.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares at a market price of NOK 188.85 per share, equivalent to 14,345 shares in total.

Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi. Please see attached notification details.