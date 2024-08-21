Share Purchase By Mowi ASA’S Board Members
Date
8/21/2024 4:16:10 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to stock exchange notice of 8 May 2024 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA's shareholder-elected Board members in the form of shares.
All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to a recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 30 May 2024.
The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares at a market price of NOK 188.85 per share, equivalent to 14,345 shares in total.
Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi. Please see attached notification details.
|
| Acquired shares
| New holding
| Ole-Eirik Lerøy (Chairman)
| 5,295
| 1,507,146
| Kristian Melhuus
| 317
| 2,168
| Kathrine Fredriksen (1)
| 794
| 1,413
| Peder Strand
| 317
| 936
| Lisbet K. Nærø
| 529
| 2,380
| Kjersti Hobøl
| 1,059
| 1,059
| Leif Teksum
| 5,612
| 5,612
| Marit Øvergård Utnes
| 158
| 1,095
| Eivind Kallbekken
| 132
| 622
| John Olav Johansen
| 132
| 622
1) Geveran Trading Co. Limited (“Geveran”) is indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, including Kathrine Fredriksen. These trusts are discretionary and the discretionary beneficiaries can only potentially benefit if the trustee exercises its powers. For further information, see mowi.com/investors. Geveran owns 74,289,287 shares in Mowi ASA and holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure of 4,000,000 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-1, 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Board combined notification 21 August 2024
