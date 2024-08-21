AIM Your Home Teams Up With Builders To Offer Pre-Installed Smart Blinds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Home , a company known for making homes smarter, is excited to announce a new partnership with home builders. Together, they will now offer new homes with smart blinds already installed.This means that when people move into their new homes, they'll have blinds that they can control with their phones or other devices, making life easier and more convenient right from the start.These smart blinds can open and close on their own, letting in just the right amount of light or keeping the home cool. Homeowners can control them with a simple tap on their phone or set them to work automatically. This helps save energy and makes homes more comfortable."We're really excited to work with builders to bring our smart blinds to new homes," said Marc Blumenthal, CEO of AIM. "This partnership allows us to make new homes even better by adding smart technology that homeowners will love."The smart blinds come in different styles and colors, so they look great in any room. They also help save money by reducing the need to use heating and cooling systems as much.AIM wants to make smart home technology easy for everyone to use. By teaming up with builders, they are helping more people enjoy the benefits of smart living right when they move in.About AIM Your HomeAIM Your Home helps make homes smarter with technology that makes everyday life easier. They offer products like smart lights and blinds that you can control with your phone. AIM Your Home is based in Fort Collins, CO, and is committed to bringing smart technology to homes everywhere.

