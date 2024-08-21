ARDX Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Ardelyx, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX ) between October 31, 2023 and July 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court

no later than October 15, 2024.

So What: If you purchased Ardelyx securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What To Do Next:

Why Rosen Law:

Details of the Case:

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Ardelyx's future revenue and funding requirements, and the commercial success of a phosphorus inhibitor, XPHOZAH. Among other things, Ardelyx would apply to include XPHOZAH in the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment program ("TDAPA") when in fact, Ardelyx had not yet reached a firm decision concerning whether or not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

