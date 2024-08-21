Kharon Signs Contract With U.S. Department Of Homeland Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DHS analysts who support the Forced Enforcement Task Force (FLETF) will use Kharon's platform.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon announces the signing of a contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List Office. This award provides DHS analysts who support the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF) with access to Kharon ClearView, the company's risk analytics platform.

FLETF is a DHS-led interagency task force that monitors the enforcement of the prohibition on importing goods made wholly or in part with forced labor into the U.S.

This contract increases the scope of Kharon's ongoing support for the U.S. Government's global efforts to combat goods tainted with forced labor. Previously, Kharon was awarded a contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2023 to aid in trade enforcement and investigations.

Kharon's technology leverages comprehensive open-source information, enhanced by world-class subject matter expertise and data analytics, and driven by advanced AI and NLP systems. Kharon's Forced Labor solution serves as a powerful resource for public and private sector organizations tackling the intricate challenges of risk management in today's globalized economy, including the enforcement of the UFLPA.

By aligning with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and other enforcement frameworks, organizations can strengthen risk management in line with government laws and guidance. An effective, proactive approach to risk management not only mitigates exposure to hidden forced labor and human rights risks but also helps avoid enforcement actions and protects enterprise value.

"Tackling the complexities of forced labor necessitates strong collaboration between public and private sector entities and we are proud of the impact our data and technology has had in bolstering the security and integrity of supply chains worldwide," stated Sam Powers, Kharon's Vice President of Public Sector. "We remain committed to delivering essential insights on global challenges, including forced labor. Kharon is honored to play a role in this crucial endeavor."

