Forge Institute Receives Funding, Partners To Launch Structured Programs To Drive High-Growth Entrepreneurial Ventures In The Energy Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Forge Institute is proud to announce the launch of Embers Xcelerator: Grid-Connected Cyber, a pre-accelerator program focused on growing innovations for grid-connected resilience, and the Forge Institute Mentorship Program, both designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the diverse array of grid-connected entities and utilities. These programs are funded through an award from UA Little Rock, which received $5 million in funding championed by U.S. Senator John Boozman to enhance cybersecurity capabilities across the region.

EMBERS XCELERATOR: GRID-CONNECTED CYBER

Applications are now open and close on Friday, August 30. Participants in the Embers Xcelerator: Grid-Connected Cyber will benefit from a comprehensive 12-week curriculum that was built by seasoned entrepreneurs and includes a purposeful and deliberate focus on business development and strategy. The virtual program includes interactive lectures, workshops, guest speaker sessions, and group activities, providing the tools necessary to validate business ideas and gain market traction.

FORGE INSTITUTE MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

Each entrepreneur will have access to the Forge Institute Mentorship Program, a key component of our comprehensive strategy to develop high-growth ventures. Each mentor goes through a rigorous application and vetting process, followed by a half-day of training. Each mentor brings real-world experience to help guide startups through the complexities of business growth. The program ensures participants gain practical, hands-on experience, crucial for navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship.

MEMBERSHIP OPPORTUNITY

Additionally, the Forge Institute is offering grid-connected entitites the opportunity to become members of the Emerging Threat Center (ET-ISAC). Membership provides access to a community of innovators and cybersecurity experts, ability to participate in ongoing threat intelligence analysis, collaborative research, and access to relevant training opportunities. Members currently represent Arkansas and surrounding states.

SUPPORT FROM SENATOR BOOZMAN

"Cybersecurity and resiliency are national priorities that require innovative solutions and private-public collaboration. I am proud to support the Forge Institute, UA Little Rock, and the CCI in their efforts to lead in the development of crucial cybersecurity infrastructure right here in Arkansas," said Senator John Boozman.

NEXT STEPS

Applications are now being accepted for entrepreneurs and mentors. Priority is given to those with entrepreneurial commitment. U.S. citizenship is required. Apply at

. Grid-connected entities and utilities interested in joining the Emerging Threat Center can apply at

.

SOURCE Forge Institute