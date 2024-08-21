(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Research collaboration leverages Pattern's ProSpectralTM multi-disease hyperspectral diagnostics research Potentially ushers in a new era of early detection cancer screening

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”) today announced that Pattern and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center have launched a new pilot study to assess the detection of cancers through ProSpectralTM analysis of saliva, potentially ushering in a new era of cancer screening.

This study will seek to assess biological markers for certain cancers through salivary diagnostics, a relatively new tool for early detection cancer screening. Pattern's multi-disease hyperspectral diagnostic device, ProSpectral, will scan saliva at two specialty clinics within the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network from patients who either have lung, head, or neck cancers or may be at high risk for developing them.

Pattern's AI-enabled Pattern Discovery EngineTM (PDE) will then analyze these scans to find signatures that can be correlated with the presence of these cancers. This study adds a significant category of diseases where ProSpectral - with its high-accuracy, low cost, 3-second time-to-results, and expandable multiplex capabilities - has the potential to significantly improve early detection and point-of-care screening and diagnostic efforts.

The study is led by Razelle Kurzrock, MD, FACP, a world-renowned leader in precision oncology and rare cancers research. Dr. Kurzrock is the Associate Director of Clinical Research for the MCW Cancer Center, Associate Director of Precision Oncology at the Linda T. and John A. Mellowes Center for Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine and the founding director of the Michels Rare Cancers Research Laboratories at the MCW Cancer Center. She is recognized as one of the world's 25 most important voices in precision medicine and one of the most highly cited scientists globally.

Dr. Kurzrock is joined by Hui Zi Chen, MD PhD, and Ann Maguire, MD MPH, esteemed colleagues who are co-leading the study. Dr Maguire leads the Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic , and Dr. Chen, an expert in lung cancer at the Precision Medicine and Rare Cancers Clinic , will lead the study at the Lung Cancer Clinic .

Dr. Kurzrock noted,“We are pleased to partner with Pattern in this important research. The MCW Cancer Center's high-impact cancer research programs are led by scientists whose research interests are interrelated and focused on uncovering new approaches for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cancer. As we build breakthroughs in cancer discoveries, we are uncovering knowledge that is powering the latest cancer clinical trials, changing lives, and eradicating cancer. Head, neck and lung cancers account for more than 15% of all cancers diagnosed across the U.S. – with more than 305,000 new cases projected in 2024. Most head and neck cancers can be treated successfully, especially if diagnosed at an early stage. Salivary diagnostics can provide a useful, non-invasive alternative to blood collection, reducing the cost and complexity of screening. as well as identifying an optimal management strategy.”

Proteins, metabolites, and other byproducts are known biomarkers for cancer detectable in saliva; while many cancers have detectable biomarkers in saliva, none have reached screening/diagnostic accuracy. ProSpectral has the potential to provide confirmational testing for high-risk populations, achieving diagnostic accuracy for cancer in a 3 second test of saliva.

Pattern created the ProSpectral platform as an integrated, portable, reagent-less bench-top hyperspectral instrument engineered for use with clinical samples for detection of multiple diseases. Combined with the PDE, it enables identifying novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using conventional analytical techniques, algorithms, or tools. The combination of ProSpectral and the PDE enables generating predictive models of disease with unmatched accuracy and speed. The platform can incorporate pattern recognition via embedded AI/ML algorithms and can decode the same within seconds, without the need for any reagents. Additional sample types such as urine and blood are active system extensions in progress.

Mark Anderson, Pattern Chair and CEO, commented,“Pattern is making significant advances in transforming healthcare and is driving innovation in the field of oncology. As we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms, we are looking to partner with firms to bring our combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world's top five cancers into clinical trials.”

Pattern has created a line of spectrophotometry devices combined with advanced AI/ML which can detect the presence of diseases in three seconds without reagents. Using only 100μl (two drops) of saliva placed into a small disposable sample container, absorption spectroscopy measurements. The proof-of-concept detection system identifies an active Covid-19 infection with 98.8% balanced accuracy, and it is tunable to favor maximum sensitivity or specificity depending on the application. The accuracy of each test is nearly equivalent to the current gold standard of a nasopharyngeal sample processed through an RT-PCR device. ProSpectral is ideally suited for situations where many people need to be tested in a short amount of time and/or on a frequent basis. The non-invasive sample collection eliminates patient discomfort, simplifies the testing process, and will likely increase voluntary compliance with regards to testing.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research, and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes 10 hospital locations, more than 2,300 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation.

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See .

