Matchawards Partners With Francis Marion University's Kelley Center For Economic Development To Boost Economic Growth

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MatchAwards , a leader in AI-powered business opportunity identification, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Francis Marion University's Kelley Center for Economic Development . This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the economic growth of the Pee Dee Region by providing comprehensive support to small businesses and fostering regional economic development initiatives.Advancements and Innovations in the Partnership1. Enhanced Business Incubation ProgramsThe partnership will enhance the Kelley Center's existing incubation programs, which are designed to support businesses at different stages of growth.These programs offer a nurturing environment for startups and growing businesses, providing them with the resources and guidance needed to succeed.MatchAwards' AI-driven platform will be integrated to identify and connect businesses with relevant opportunities, facilitating their growth and development.2. Expanded Business Assistance ServicesThrough this collaboration, the Kelley Center will expand its business assistance services, offering more comprehensive support to non-incubator clients. This includes business plan development, resource identification, and other essential business services. MatchAwards will contribute its expertise in data analytics to help businesses make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of the market.3. Advanced Business Planning and Market ResearchThe partnership will enhance the Kelley Center's business planning and market research services. Entrepreneurs will have access to in-depth market analysis and industry insights powered by MatchAwards' advanced AI tools. This will enable them to create robust business plans and strategies that align with current market trends and opportunities.4. Increased Access to Funding and ResourcesThe collaboration aims to increase access to funding and resources for businesses in the Pee Dee Region. MatchAwards will leverage its platform to identify grants, loans, and other funding opportunities that businesses can tap into. This will provide much-needed financial support to help them grow and thrive.5. Comprehensive Economic Development InitiativesThe partnership will support a range of economic development initiatives aimed at fostering long-term growth in the Pee Dee Region. This includes strategic planning, assessments, and workshops that provide educational information to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs. The Kelley Center's experience in regional economic development will be complemented by MatchAwards' technological capabilities, creating a powerful synergy.Executive QuotesMichael Noble, COO of MatchAwards, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:“This collaboration with the Kelley Center for Economic Development is a significant milestone for MatchAwards. Together, we will leverage our strengths to provide unparalleled support to small businesses in the Pee Dee Region. By combining our AI-driven platform with the Kelley Center's comprehensive services, we aim to create a thriving business ecosystem that fosters innovation, growth, and economic prosperity.”Rachel Lane, Executive Director of the Kelley Center for Economic Development, shared her perspective:“We are excited to partner with MatchAwards to enhance our support for small businesses and economic development initiatives. This collaboration will enable us to provide more comprehensive and targeted assistance to entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business. Together, we will work towards our shared goal of fostering economic growth and creating lasting impacts in the Pee Dee Region.”About Francis Marion University's Kelley Center for Economic DevelopmentFrancis Marion University's Kelley Center for Economic Development has been dedicated to the economic growth of the Pee Dee Region through small business support, business incubation, professional development training, and various regional economic development initiatives since 2016. The Kelley Center provides comprehensive support to help businesses start, grow, and thrive, making a lasting impact on the region's economic development. For more information, visit Kelley Center for Economic Development.About MatchAwardsMatchAwards is an innovative AI-powered platform that connects businesses, governments, investors, and consultants. By offering real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, MatchAwards empowers organizations to identify and seize growth opportunities. Committed to driving economic development and fostering collaborations across sectors, MatchAwards is a catalyst for building strong and dynamic business ecosystems. Discover more at MatchAwards.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:Rachel LaneExecutive DirectorKelley Center for Economic DevelopmentEmail: ...Phone: 843-661-4606

