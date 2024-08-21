(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Priner (PRNR3), an industrial services provider, has taken a significant step by acquiring Real Estruturas.



The deal, valued at R$ 170.688 ($31) million, is their largest to date. Following this announcement, Priner's shares surged by 13% to R$ 13.91 on the B3, reflecting strong optimism.



The transaction involves both cash and stock. Priner will issue treasury shares priced at R$ 12.35 each, locked from trading until 2026.



Furthermore, a cash payment will cover one-third of the purchase price. The remaining amount will be financed over three years, contingent on Real's performance.



By merging with Real Estruturas, Priner aims to enhance its service offerings and operational efficiency.







The strategic synergy from this acquisition is expected to boost revenue streams and operational capabilities.



Completion of this deal requires approval from Priner's shareholders and regulatory bodies, underscoring its importance.



Additionally, this acquisition has led to the creation of a new business unit, Montagem. This unit will capitalize on the strengths of both entities.



Financial analysis maintains Priner's debt to EBITDA ratio at a stable 2.3x, reflecting the structured nature of this transaction.



Market analysts, particularly from Itaú BBA , are optimistic. They recommend buying Priner shares, with a target price of R$ 18. This target suggests a potential upside of 46.2%.



In summary, Priner's acquisition of Real Estruturas is more than just an expansion. It is a strategic move towards sustainable growth, leveraging the complementary services of both companies.



Priner's Landmark Acquisition Marks a New Chapter in Industrial Services

MENAFN21082024007421016031ID1108586871