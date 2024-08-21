(MENAFN- The Rio Times) has revamped its approach in Latin America, now prioritizing Brazil over Mexico.



This shift stems from concerns over Mexico's judicial reform , perceived to heighten investment risks and curb capital flow.



Consequently, they've scaled back their involvement in the Mexican market. Emerging challenges in capitalizing on nearshoring have exacerbated these issues due to severe bottlenecks.



Meanwhile, in Brazil, Morgan Stanley's presence remains robust, particularly in the digital, energy, and sectors.



These areas are poised for significant growth. Among their principal investments are technology giants Nubank and Mercado Livre.



However, they approach local equities with caution, mindful of possible political and policy uncertainties.







Furthermore, the strategy team identifies promising growth avenues in Peru's gold mining sector, contributing to a more diversified regional strategy.



Conversely, their holdings in some of Mexico's major companies, including Walmex and Coca-Cola Femsa, have been reduced.



Morgan Stanley's strategy underscores a deliberate pivot towards Brazil. They anticipate that Brazil's exports in energy and agriculture could surge by up to 30% by the end of the decade.



This strategic adjustment aims to navigate the complexities of economic and political landscapes across Latin America, specifically minimizing risks in Mexico.



Concurrently, it seeks to capitalize on growth opportunities in Brazil and Peru. Their goal is to achieve superior performance across the region.



Strategic Shifts: Morgan Stanley's New Investment Focus in Latin America

