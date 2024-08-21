Maria Branyas, World's Oldest Woman, Passes Away At 117

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Oldest Woman in the World, who attributed her long life to“staying away from toxic people and maintaining good relationships with family and friends,” passed away at the age of 117.

Maria Branyas Morera, the elderly Spanish woman known as the“oldest person in the world,” has died at the age of 117.

International reports indicate that Maria passed away on Monday, August 19, in the city of Olot in northeastern Spain at the age of 117.

Foreign media, quoting Maria's family, reports that she died peacefully in her bed without suffering.

Maria's family stated that she passed away in the way she desired, peacefully and without pain.

The elderly woman, who was recognized as the oldest person in the world, had three children and 11 grandchildren.

It is noteworthy that this Spanish woman was born on March 4, 1907, in San Francisco, but returned to Spain with her family in 1915. She survived the Spanish flu of 1918, the Spanish Civil War, and both World Wars. Branyas, although she contracted COVID-19 at the age of 113, was able to overcome it.

Maria Branyas was considered the oldest living person in the world after the death of French nun Lucile Randon, who passed away at 118 in January 2023.

Maria had previously told the media that the secret to her longevity was“staying away from toxic people and maintaining good relationships with friends and family.”

Maria Branyas's remarkable life spanned over a century and a decade, demonstrating the potential impact of positive relationships and personal well-being on longevity.

Her legacy continues to inspire many, highlighting the importance of nurturing supportive connections and avoiding negativity. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her insights into living a fulfilling and long life remain a valuable testament to the power of healthy relationships and resilience.

