Sri Lanka Generates 9 Bln USD In Exports, Plans New Investment Zones In 2024
Date
8/21/2024 3:15:42 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Colombo: Sri Lanka generated 9 billion U.S. dollars in export revenue during the first six months of this year, with 1,575 export-oriented companies operating across 15 investment zones, State Minister for Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama announced on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference held at the Presidential media Centre (PMC), Amunugama said that these companies employ over 500,000 people.
He also revealed that the government is planning to establish seven new investment zones to further boost export growth.
Amunugama noted that Sri Lanka has already secured 800 million dollars in investments in the first half of this year. To enhance the country's export income, 27 export promotion projects have been launched, he said.
Furthermore, the government has authorized 21 organizations to set up businesses in the Colombo Port City, he added.
MENAFN21082024000063011010ID1108586754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.