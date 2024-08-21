Sri Lanka Generates 9 Bln USD In Exports, Plans New Investment Zones In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lanka generated 9 billion U.S. dollars in export revenue during the first six months of this year, with 1,575 export-oriented companies operating across 15 zones, State for Investment Dilum Amunugama announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press held at the Presidential Centre (PMC), Amunugama said that these companies employ over 500,000 people.

He also revealed that the is planning to establish seven new investment zones to further boost export growth.

Amunugama noted that Sri Lanka has already secured 800 million dollars in investments in the first half of this year. To enhance the country's export income, 27 export promotion projects have been launched, he said.

Furthermore, the government has authorized 21 organizations to set up businesses in the Colombo Port City, he added.