Trump To Hold First Outdoor Rally Since Shooting
8/21/2024 3:15:37 PM
AFP
Asheboro, United States: Donald trump will be behind bulletproof glass Wednesday for his first outdoor rally since surviving an assassination attempt, but the Republican faces a bigger challenge in matching the white-hot enthusiasm of crowds flocking to Kamala Harris.
The event in Asheboro, North Carolina, a battleground state in the tight November 5 election, is a chance for Trump to reclaim his longtime dominance in staging spectacular rallies.
Accompanied by vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, he will take to the stage at an Aviation museum, speaking against a backdrop of vintage war planes about his national security policies.
It is the first time he will hold a big event outdoors since being lightly injured in an attempted assassination at a similarly open site in Butler, Pennsylvania, a month ago. That attack left one bystander dead before the shooter was killed in return fire by a Secret Service sniper.
The Secret Service recommended that Trump, 78, stick to more easily controllable indoor venues, such as sports arenas. He has since attended about a dozen indoor events.
The Secret Service does not comment publicly on security operations and did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday's preparations. However, a screen could clearly be seen being erected around the stage Trump and Vance will speak from later.
Crowds are an integral part of Trump's political brand in which the right-wing billionaire seeks to portray himself as an outsider and man of the people. Even as president he kept up a steady schedule of election-style rallies, often filling sports arenas with at least 10,000 people.
He'd counted on these demonstrations of strength as a key weapon in his plan to make President Joe Biden, whose own public events are generally low-key and relatively small affairs, look ineffectual.
