Trump To Hold First Outdoor Rally Since Shooting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Asheboro, United States: Donald will be behind bulletproof glass Wednesday for his first outdoor rally since surviving an assassination attempt, but the faces a bigger challenge in matching the white-hot enthusiasm of crowds flocking to Kamala Harris.

The event in Asheboro, North Carolina, a battleground state in the tight November 5 election, is a chance for Trump to reclaim his longtime dominance in staging spectacular rallies.

Accompanied by vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, he will take to the stage at an museum, speaking against a backdrop of vintage war planes about his national security policies.

It is the first time he will hold a big event outdoors since being lightly injured in an attempted assassination at a similarly open site in Butler, Pennsylvania, a month ago. That attack left one bystander dead before the shooter was killed in return fire by a Secret Service sniper.

The Secret Service recommended that Trump, 78, stick to more easily controllable indoor venues, such as sports arenas. He has since attended about a dozen indoor events.

The Secret Service does not comment publicly on security operations and did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday's preparations. However, a screen could clearly be seen being erected around the stage Trump and Vance will speak from later.

Crowds are an integral part of Trump's political brand in which the right-wing billionaire seeks to portray himself as an outsider and man of the people. Even as president he kept up a steady schedule of election-style rallies, often filling sports arenas with at least 10,000 people.

He'd counted on these demonstrations of strength as a key weapon in his plan to make President Joe Biden, whose own public events are generally low-key and relatively small affairs, look ineffectual.