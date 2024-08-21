Dutch, Zimbabwean Nationals Killed In Malawi Plane Crash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lilongwe, Malawi: A Zimbabwean pilot and a Dutch man were killed when a small plane crashed into Lake Malawi but another passenger survived and was rescued by fishermen, Malawian officials said Wednesday.

The Cessna plane went down about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday and "ditched into Lake Malawi but close to the shores," the said in a statement.

The deceased were identified as Fungay Jonathan, a 50-year-old pilot from Zimbabwe, and Frisco Westheim, 29, from The Netherlands, it said.

A Dutch woman, Charlotte Lemstra, escaped through a window and was rescued by fishermen on the lake, tourism minister Vera Kamtukule told AFP.

The 22-year-old had minor injuries to her face and had already been discharged from hospital, the minister said after meeting Lemstra.

The three were flying from Nkhotakota, in the country's northeast, to southeastern Makhanga when the plane crashed at around 3pm.