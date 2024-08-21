UN Chief Urges Raising Up Voices Of All Victims Of Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tribute to the and survivors of terrorism, "including those who have chosen to share their stories about perseverance, and forgiveness."

In a message on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, he said, "Today we remember and honour the victims and survivors of terrorism."

"Acts of create a wave of unimaginable grief. Families and communities torn apart by acts are forever changed. The scars - both visible and invisible - never fully heal.

"Through the torment and tragedy, we have also witnessed remarkable examples of resilience and the enduring power of our common humanity.

"This year's theme is 'Voices for Peace: Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators --,'" the Secretary-General pointed out.

"Reflecting on personal trauma to educate others is an act of immense courage. This day urges us to listen and to learn. And it is a reminder that we must always seek out the light of hope.

"Together, we can raise up the voices of all victims and survivors. Together, we can help educate present and future generations. Together, we can build more peaceful, resilient societies for all," he added. (end)

hmh









MENAFN21082024000071011013ID1108586745