Scientists Have Found That Air Pollution Increases Danger Of Thunderstorms
Date
8/21/2024 3:11:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
American scientists from James Madison University have
discovered a LINK between air pollution and the intensity of
thunderstorms in the summer, Azernews reports.
During the three-year project, the authors studied about 200
thousand thunderstorms in the Washington, D.C. area and more than
300 thousand thunderstorms in Kansas.
Using lightning data from the National Lightning Detection
Network and information from air pollution control stations, the
researchers determined that in conditions of high instability, an
increase in atmospheric aerosol concentrations leads to more
lightning strikes.
According to scientists, air pollutants enter the clouds through
an updraft. There, the particles separate electric charges,
increasing the number of lightning bolts.
Experts also conducted a similar study in Bangkok, a megalopolis
with a high level of air pollution, located in a tropical climate.
The analysis showed a similar pattern, adjusted for hotter and
wetter conditions.
