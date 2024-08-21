Pakistan Successfully Tested Shaheen II Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan has successfully conducted a test launch of the Shaheen II surface-to-surface ballistic missile to test various tactical and technical indicators, Azernews reports.

The test also aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of various subsystems used to improve the accuracy and evasion of HHM systems.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Shahbaz Sharif and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza congratulated scientists and engineers on this achievement.