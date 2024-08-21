Pakistan Successfully Tested Shaheen II Ballistic Missile
Date
8/21/2024 3:11:36 PM
Azernews reports.
Pakistan has successfully conducted a test launch of the Shaheen
II surface-to-surface ballistic missile to test various tactical
and technical indicators, Azernews reports.
The test also aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of various
subsystems used to improve the accuracy and evasion of HHM
systems.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
congratulated scientists and engineers on this achievement.
