Walmart Sold Its Entire Stake In Chinese JD For $3.6 Billion
Date
8/21/2024 3:11:36 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Walmart Inc. has sold all of its shares in the Chinese online
retailer JD, Azernews reports.
As of the end of March this year, the American company owned
about 9.4% of the shares JD .
Documents for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
released on Tuesday state that Walmart no longer owns shares in the
Chinese company.
According to Bloomberg, Walmart has sold 144.5 million ADR
JD at a price of $24.95 per paper, this is 11% lower than the
value of securities at the market close on Tuesday. Thus, the
American company received about $3.6 billion for its stake.
JD She announced that she had bought back her own shares for
$390 million.
Walmart acquired shares for the first time JD In 2016, he
simultaneously sold his Yihaodian e-commerce platform to a Chinese
company. Later, Walmart continued to invest in JD and I have
almost doubled my share in it.
"The decision to sell shares will allow us to focus on the
operations of Walmart China and Sam's Club, as well as direct
capital to other priorities," the American company said in a
statement.
Promotions JD they lost 10.1% in price during trading in
Hong Kong on Wednesday. Since the beginning of this year, their
cost has decreased by 10%.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108586634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.