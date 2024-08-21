Azerbaijani Ambassador To Iran Meets With New OIC Secretary General
8/21/2024 3:11:35 PM
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran and Permanent Representative to
the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ali Alizadeh met with
Asad Majid Khan, the new Secretary General of the organization in
Tehran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared
on the Embassy's official X account.
The post reads:
"I am Pleased to meet with the new Secretary General of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), dear Dr. Asad M. Khan.
We exchanged views on further strengthening the role of the ECO
and continuing Azerbaijan's active cooperation and contribution
within the organization."
Further to the post, the Ambassador said that he congratulated
and wished success to the new SG on his endeavors.
