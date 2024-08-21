عربي


Azerbaijani Ambassador To Iran Meets With New OIC Secretary General

Azerbaijani Ambassador To Iran Meets With New OIC Secretary General


8/21/2024 3:11:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran and Permanent Representative to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ali Alizadeh met with Asad Majid Khan, the new Secretary General of the organization in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on the Embassy's official X account.

The post reads:

"I am Pleased to meet with the new Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), dear Dr. Asad M. Khan.

We exchanged views on further strengthening the role of the ECO and continuing Azerbaijan's active cooperation and contribution within the organization."

Further to the post, the Ambassador said that he congratulated and wished success to the new SG on his endeavors.

AzerNews

