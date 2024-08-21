Ukraine's Air Force Show Use Of Precision Bombs On Kursk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian precision bombs hit the positions of Russian invaders and their military equipment in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk released footage of bomb strikes on Russian positions on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"After the Russian authorities announced the evacuation of the civilian population from the border areas of the Kursk region, the enemy is actively occupying civilian objects in population centers to conduct defensive operations. We see everything, we know everything. Our precision bombs will get you everywhere!" Oleshchuk wrote.

He thanked Ukrainian tactical aircraft pilots for effective strikes on clusters of enemy troops, equipment and positions.