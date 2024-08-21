Zelensky, Ecumenical Patriarch Discuss New Law On Spiritual Independence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the importance of a new law on spiritual independence in a phone call with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a phone call with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I thanked His Holiness for his prayers for Ukraine and his unwavering support for our people. We positively assessed the development of our cooperation, particularly the recent productive visit of a Ukrainian delegation to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and expressed mutual expectations regarding the return visit of the Patriarchate," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of a new law on spiritual independence, supported by the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, and said that an independent people should be spiritually independent as well.

"I assured [Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew] that our state strives to strengthen Orthodoxy in Ukraine and promote an open dialogue between churches," Zelensky said.

On August 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at second reading the law "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations," which bans the activities of Russian-affiliated religious organizations in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine