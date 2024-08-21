Zelensky: Focus On Pokrovsk Direction, Operation In Kursk Region Continues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that an inspection had been conducted to ensure that the Defense Forces were supplied with shells and emphasized the importance of partners actually fulfilling their obligations.

The head of state said this in a message , Ukrinform reports.

"There have already been several reports from Chief Commander Syrskyi. The frontline is our positions, first of all, the Pokrovsk direction, our Donetsk region. We understand the enemy's moves and are reinforcing ourselves. We have checked the of shells. It is very important that our partners actually fulfill their obligations. For each package, for all our agreements. This is fundamental to defense," Zelensky said.

Regarding the operation in Kursk region, the President noted: "Our combat work continues, steps are being taken. We are controlling certain areas".

He thanked all units for further replenishment of the exchange fund.

As reported, 54 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, and fighting continued in four locations.

Photo: OP