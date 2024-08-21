Dollar Hits Year's Low Demanding Investors Take Action

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The recent decline in the US dollar, which has hit its lowest level since the beginning of the year, demands global investors revise their portfolios, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent advisory and asset management organizations.

Investors are keenly awaiting signals on the future path of US interest rates in Reserve Chair Jay Powell's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this week, with markets already pricing in multiple rate cuts by year-end.

deVere Group's Nigel Green says: "With the Fed likely to lower interest rates in September, market dynamics are shifting, and this presents both opportunities and challenges for those managing global portfolios.

"The dollar's 2.2% drop against a basket of rival currencies in August suggests a broader shift in investor sentiment as expectations of rate cuts solidify.

"This change should prompt investors to reassess their strategies, particularly those heavily weighted in dollar-denominated assets."

As the US currency weakens, international equities and assets denominated in other currencies stand to gain.

"A weaker dollar traditionally boosts commodities, emerging market equities, and foreign bonds, making them more attractive to US investors seeking to capitalize on favorable exchange rates. For global investors, this might be the time to rebalance portfolios, increasing exposure to international markets that could benefit from the greenback's retreat," notes Nigel Green.

Specifically, emerging markets often thrive when the dollar declines. Their debt, typically denominated in dollars, becomes easier to manage, and local equities may see a boost as risk appetite returns.

The deVere CEO continues: "Investors can be expected to consider increasing allocations to exchange traded funds or ETFs that stand to benefit from this trend.

"Additionally, commodities like gold and oil, which are priced in dollars, often see price increases when the dollar weakens, presenting another potential avenue for diversification."

With the S&P 500 recovering most of its August losses, a more risk-on sentiment seems to be re-emerging in the market.

This resurgence in risk appetite could be an indicator for investors to diversify further into equities that have lagged, especially in sectors that are sensitive to rate cuts, such as tech and consumer discretionary.

Nigel Green concludes: "The dollar's decline suggests a shift in market dynamics that could benefit those who act strategically.

"Diversifying away from US-centric investments and increasing exposure to assets that benefit from a weaker dollar could be a prudent move in the months ahead."