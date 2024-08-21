The Mpox Stock Rally Continues - Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ: VRAX) Sees Big Gains

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including biotech and pharma reports on trading and news for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX ), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of diseases.

The stock is currently trading at $5.25, up $1.69, gaining 47.53%, with a day's high of $6.36.

Yesterday Zacks Ideas featured highlights Virax Biolabs Group VRAX, GeoVax Labs GOVX, Applied DNA Sciences APDN and Emergent BioSolutions EBS.

"WHO Declares Mpox Public Emergency: 5 Stocks to Watch

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a branch of the United Nations dedicated to health. Founded in 1948, the WHO's primary roles include supervising and coordinating health programs. The WHO also monitors health trends, establishes guidelines and suggestions, and supports countries that need it. Moreover, the WHO leads efforts to control diseases, improve healthcare systems, and tackle health emergencies and pandemics."

Read full article

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T-Cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

