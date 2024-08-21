Frequency Blockchain Celebrates Over 1 Million Users In Partnership With Mewe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announcement marks a major growth milestone for one of the world's largest on-chain communities and

further validates Frequency's decentralized social technology, giving users control over data, content, and privacy

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frequency, a leading blockchain designed to give people control over their online data, privacy, and safety, and

MeWe, the pioneering privacy-first social media platform, today announced that more than one million users are now on the Frequency chain. This milestone is further validation of Frequency's dependability and scalability as a backbone for large-scale social networks and reinforces MeWe's dominant position as one of the largest on-chain user bases of any Web3 social platform.

"Today's internet is built on the premise that users do not own or control their online data. That must change," said Frank McCourt, founder of Project Liberty, which designed and developed Frequency. "People are tired of a digital status quo that is unraveling our social fabric, undermining basic freedoms, harming mental health, and eroding the foundations of our democracy. This milestone shows that Frequency and social media platforms like MeWe can create meaningful alternatives that empower people to take control of their digital lives, replacing today's broken model with a better, healthier alternative. I am thrilled to support and share this important progress."

Built on the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), which was developed by Project Liberty's Labs

team as the foundation of a new internet where people control their own digital lives, Frequency is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to enable individual ownership of personal data and content. In 2022, MeWe announced it would be the first social network to transition its users from Web 2.0 to Web3 at scale. As part of this

integration, more than 500,000 MeWe users now control ownership of their complete social graph on the Frequency blockchain. That number will continue to increase over time.

"We are thrilled to see such a strong response from our community," said Jeffrey Edell, Chairman and CEO of MeWe. "Reaching over 1 million users on-chain, with more than 500,000 of them gaining full control of their social graph, is a testament to the growing demand for a more secure, transparent, and user-controlled social network. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to leverage this incredible Web3 community to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in social networking."

MeWe users enjoy a social network where their data is not only secure but also transparent, giving them peace of mind. By owning

their social graph, users have true ownership of their social interactions, making their digital identities portable and interoperable across different platforms.

"Frequency represents a transformative leap in how we think about and interact with social networks," said

Braxton Woodham, CTO and Head of Labs at Project Liberty and co-creator of DSNP. "By empowering users to own and control their social graphs, Frequency is laying the foundation for a more open and equitable internet. This milestone with MeWe underscores the immense potential of decentralized social media to reshape our digital lives."

This milestone opens doors for further innovation within MeWe, with a focus on continually enhancing the platform with user-centric features and technologies.

"Not only has the transition to Web3 with MeWe dramatically improved my experience on the platform, it has also given me the opportunity to own my social graph. The ability to carry my online friendships and connections across different platforms is a revolutionary change, and I've already seen how this technology has enhanced my group interactions and enabled a smoother user experience. I'm excited to continue to explore the new possibilities to connect on the next generation of the internet."- Kerstin, a MeWe user.

About Frequency

Frequency is a cutting-edge blockchain built to handle high-volume use cases, enabling builders to create decentralized social applications at massive scale. Traditional blockchains face volatile, high transaction costs that are impractical for social networking. Frequency revolutionizes this with a unique pricing model, allowing builders to reserve predictable, low-cost transaction capacity. Designed to power the Social Web, Frequency seamlessly integrates core social networking functions directly into the internet. Leveraging the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), Frequency lays the foundation for a more open, interconnected online world. By connecting to DSNP, applications can efficiently deliver Web3 features to vast user bases, harnessing the powerful network effects of a shared, universal social graph.

For more information visit

Frequency

and

DSNP .

About MeWe

MeWe is a privacy-first social network boasting over 20 million global users and more than 700,000 interest groups. MeWe's mission centers on empowering users with control over their data while ensuring a superior user experience. Unlike traditional platforms, MeWe is ad-free, avoids targeting practices, refrains from manipulating news feeds, and does not amplify misinformation. It is accessible on iOS, Android, and desktop platforms, supporting over 20 languages across 200 countries and territories. Under the leadership of Jeffrey Edell, appointed Chairman and CEO in March 2021, MeWe has made significant strides in enhancing the user experience, expanding membership, reinforcing a privacy-first approach, and shifting from Web 2.0 to leverage Web3 and blockchain technologies. In 2022, MeWe integrated the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) developed by Project Liberty. Today, MeWe has over 1 million users on-chain via the Frequency Layer 1 blockchain, with over 530,000 users owning their social graph. Founded by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt, Project Liberty aims to builds solutions that help people take back control of their digital lives by reclaiming a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet–aligning with MeWe's commitment to user protection and control. For more information, visit and sign up at MeWe .

Logo -

SOURCE Frequency