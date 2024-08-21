عربي


Advantage.Tech Announces Merger With IT Mindshare

8/21/2024 3:03:58 PM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Morgantown, West Virginia (forpressrelease) August 21, 2024 - Advantage (AT) and IT Mindshare (ITM) are thrilled to announce their merger, creating a dynamic force in the IT services industry. The combined entity, operating under Advantage, will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients.

Advantage and IT Mindshare are combining their best practices, knowledge, and resources to enhance their service offerings. Clients can look forward to expanded services, including cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The collaboration will leverage ITM's local expertise and relationships to better serve clients in Morgantown. Additionally, the larger combined team will ensure scalability to handle increased demand and provide timely support.

About IT Mindshare (ITM)

ITM, with over a decade of successful operations, has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge IT solutions. Their talented IT professionals have served a diverse clientele, and their commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation for reliability and expertise.

Advantage recognizes the immense potential of Morgantown as a hub for technology-driven growth. By integrating ITM's skilled workforce and expanding into this vibrant community, Advantage aims to continue to serve local businesses and enhance their digital capabilities.

