Shogun Organics Develops And Patents India's First Indigenous Mosquito Repellent Molecule, 'Renofluthrin'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st August 2024 - Shogun Organics, a part of Safex Chemicals Group, today announced the successful development of Renofluthrin, India's first indigenously developed and patented mosquito repellent molecule. This breakthrough comes after a decade of intensive research and development, representing a noticeable advancement in the country's capabilities in molecular research.



Speaking on this invention, Mr. Neeraj Jindal, Group Director, Safex Chemicals Group, said, " Renofluthrin is not just a new product, but a testament to India's growing prowess in molecular development. After ten years of dedicated scientific work and substantial investment, we are proud to introduce a solution that makes India self-reliant in mosquito control technology. Shogun stays committed to invest in R&D to bring more such products in the future."



Renofluthrin promises to be twice as effective as existing formulations in liquid vaporizer formats currently available in the Indian market. Notably, it continues to repel mosquitoes for up to two hours after being switched off, offering extended protection to users.



The research and development of Renofluthrin was carried out in partnership with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), combining Shogun's expertise in molecule development with GCPL's market reach. Shogun Organics holds the patent for Renofluthrin and has partnered exclusively with GCPL for its use in India.



Mr. Jindal further added, "Renofluthrin has demonstrated efficacy against multiple mosquito species, including Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex, which are responsible for spreading diseases like malaria and dengue. The molecule has undergone rigorous testing and received approval from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC), underscoring its safety and effectiveness."



Shogun has always been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for mosquito control in India. Having constantly maintained a leadership position in the home care segment, Shogun is moving forward to increase its global footprints by increasing the range of their active ingredient and making them accessible worldwide. In May 2021, Safex Chemicals India Ltd announced the acquisition of Shogun Organics, enabling Safex to enter the home care manufacturing segment. This strategic move has also strengthened Shogun's position in the market and expanded its research capabilities.

The introduction of Renofluthrin is expected to remarkably impact the household insecticide market, potentially reducing reliance on imported molecules and unregistered products. With the combined strengths of Shogun Organics and Safex Chemicals, the company is poised to make significant strides in both household insecticides and agrochemicals.





About Safex Chemicals



Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals Group has established itself as a fast-growing force in the chemical industry. Over the past five years, the company has shown impressive growth, with a revenue CAGR exceeding 25%. This growth reflects Safex Chemicals' successful expansion across India and beyond, positioning itself firmly within the global value chain.

In October 2022, Safex Chemicals took a significant step in its international expansion by acquiring Briar Chemicals, a leading agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the UK. This acquisition, the company's third major deal in recent times, has further solidified Safex's global presence.



Safex Chemicals operates seven manufacturing units across India and the UK, proving its strong production capabilities. The company is backed by ChrisCap, further strengthening its financial and strategic position.



About Shogun Organics



Shogun Organics is a leading innovator and pioneer in the household insecticides market, specializing in mosquito control solutions in India. With a state-of-the-art Technical manufacturing facility located at MIDC Kurkumbh, near Pune, Maharashtra, Shogun Organics is renowned for its advanced production of a diverse range of Active Ingredients.



The company is strategically expanding its capabilities on its expansive 25-acre site to manufacture a broader spectrum of Technical-grade pesticides. Catering to Captive, Domestic, and International customers, Shogun Organics is committed to delivering high-quality, effective solutions that address pest control challenges while meeting the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility. Shogun Organics was acquired by Safex Chemicals in May 2021.

