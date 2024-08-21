Chetu Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2024 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, today was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for the large Computer Software Company of the Year category in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®.



This is the fifth consecutive year Chetu has received a Stevie® award from the IBA, the world's premier business awards program, and its second Stevie® in 2024. Earlier this year, Chetu received a Silver award in the same category but from the American Business Awards®.



"The IBA award reinforces our standing as an innovative leader in the tech industry,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu.“Winning a fifth Stevie® award is a testament to our dedicated team members who strive to exceed our clients' expectations.”



The judges highlighted Chetu's innovation and impressive growth as key factors in their decision:



“Chetu is an innovator in the technology space. It provides clients with experienced resources nearshore, offshore, or onsite to run and manage any business process, function, or task. Chetu is an innovative company with impressive results.”



“Chetu has shown impressive growth and resilience, maintaining strong revenue figures and expanding both geographically and in service offerings. The company's ability to sustain growth and invest in strategic partnerships while contributing significantly to charitable causes demonstrates a well-rounded and robust operation.”



“We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals.”



The IBA received more than 3,600 nominations from organizations in 62 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry for consideration in a wide range of categories.



Please visit to request a consultation or for more information about Chetu, an award-winning custom software solutions company.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .



About the Stevie Awards:



Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at



