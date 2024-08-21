Tanishq Unveils Exquisite Onam Collection, Embodying The Festival's Vibrant Spirit

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The collection showcases Tanishq's masterful craftsmanship, deeply rooted in India's rich cultural heritage and radiates the vibrant and timeless tradition of Onam

Dubai, UAE – August 21, 2024: Tanishq, India's most trusted jewellery brand, unveil its exclusive Onam collection, meticulously crafted to embody the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of Kerala's beloved festival. This unique collection features a range of one-of-a-kind pieces that will be available only in select regions, making it a truly special offering for the festive season.

The collection draws inspiration from deep-rooted traditions that we see come alive during Onam, showcasing elements such as the boat race, Mohiniyaatom, houseboats, and the majestic elephant processions. Each piece in this collection speaks of Tanishq's commitment to innovative products with impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Mr. Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of International Business at Titan , elaborated on the collection by saying,“Our Onam Collection is a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of Kerala. Each design in this collection is meticulously crafted to tell a unique story, capturing the essence and vibrancy of Onam. We have incorporated intricate motifs and symbolic elements that pay homage to Kerala's traditional artistry and festive spirit. With Tanishq's Onam jewelry collection, we are offering a range of evocative designs that truly stand out in the market.”

Mr. Markose further stated,“This collection is more than just jewellery; it is a celebration of tradition, cultural pride and craftsmanship. Our Onam collection is a key step in connecting with the Indian expat community, particularly those from Kerala, in the UAE. We're committed to honouring Indian traditions with high-quality craftsmanship. By focusing on the cultural significance of Onam, we're not only enhancing our product range but also strengthening our brand's presence in this important market.”

Key Highlights of the Onam Collection:

This bespoke haram draws inspiration from Kerala's traditional dance form Mohiniyaatom, celebrated for its elegant movements and emotive narratives. Displaying the Padma Mudra, the dancer takes centre stage, symbolising the lotus flower. The haram's chain completes this as a swing, often decorated during Onam celebrations.Symbolizing purity, prosperity, and spiritual growth, this 22 Karat gold kada features a hand-painted lotus flower pattern. The bangle's design is a blend of traditional artistry and exquisite craftsmanship, making it a perfect gift for those who appreciate unique handcrafted jewelry.The graceful silhouette of this stunning gold Kada showcases intricate lotus petal motifs, symbolizing purity, beauty, and divine perfection. The petals are adorned with vibrant ruby beads accents, adding a touch of festive colour, thoughtfully chosen to match with Vallam Kali Haram, creating a piece that is not just a piece of jewellery but a celebration of tradition and artistry.This exquisite 22 Karat gold pendant features a Palakka leaf, embodying the lush greenery and timeless elegance of Kerala. The pendant's design is a harmonious blend of plain gold and green-tinted glass stone, making it a versatile piece that complements both modern and traditional outfits.

Special Offers for Onam: To celebrate Onam, Tanishq is offering customers up to 25 percent discount on gold-making charges and diamond jewelry. These offers are available both in stores and online, ensuring that customers can shop conveniently from anywhere.

Availability: The Onam Collection will be available across all Tanishq stores and online platforms, starting August 21, 2024. Given the exclusivity of these designs, customers are encouraged to visit early to explore the entire collection.