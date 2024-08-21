Silicon Valley Funds With Continued Interest To Invest In Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

incMTY is the most important for innovation, investment, and talent in Latin America

incMTY was organizing a series of events to promote the vibrant synergy between Mexico and Silicon Valley led by its CEO Thomas Michael Hogg.

- Thomas Michael Hogg, CEO of incMTY ALTO, CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- adoption is definitely growing in Mexico. The country continues to be on the radar of technology giants and especially of US Venture Capital funds. Innovating and digitizing has tangible benefits for companies and in this transformation, the role of Silicon Valley becomes very crucial. Organizing projects and forums that promote investment, collaboration and open innovation is the key task to strengthen the relationship between Mexico and the United States. On Tuesday of this week incMTY (the innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship platform of the "Tec de Monterrey" university) was organizing a series of events to promote the vibrant synergy between Mexico and Silicon Valley led by its CEO Thomas Michael Hogg, David Cao, Managing Partner of F50 Ventures, Rogelio de los Santos, Founding Managing Partner of Dalus Capital and President of the Board of Directors at incMTY, Rebecca Fanin from Silicon Global, Sean Randolph, Senior Director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, and Alejandra Bolonia and Samuel Hernández of the Mexican Consulate in San José."Mexico continues to be a land of business opportunities. Large and medium-sized cities in Mexico, with all the challenges they face, have a favorable outlook for technological development and open innovation. The challenges open up new spaces for innovation and market access," says Thomas Michael Hogg, CEO of incMTY.As the global tech and AI landscape continues to evolve, companies around the world are seeking strategic locations to establish innovation, service and manufacturing centers that can enable more profitable operations. Mexico has become a premier destination to establish such centers, as it offers a unique combination of economic advantages, a young talented workforce, and a growing ecosystem of collaborations between industry and academia. The country has around 200,000 "STEM" (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates entering the workforce annually. This talent pool arises from Mexico's extensive network of higher education institutions, which includes more than 1,250 universities and colleges. Mexico's main cities offer solid infrastructure and a dynamic ecosystem of SMEs and innovation startups.About incMTYincMTY is the most important platform for innovation, investment, and talent in Latin America, which has turned it into a hub of innovation and a world-class engine for economic development. It boasts a community of over 126,000 early adopters, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and executives. At its high-impact events, such as the incMTY Summit and Festival, ecosystem players come together to seek innovation, connect, learn, and do business. In terms of investment, it has been a pioneer, as investment announcements in technology and venture capital are made within the platform. In 2022, the amount rose to $383 million USD, and in 2023, to $400 million USD, always being a reference point in this field and the ideal space for national and international investors. incMTY was founded in 2013 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, to propel the ecosystem throughout the continent, better connecting it with the world. The incMTY platform is part of the Tecnológico de Monterrey and has gathered over 90,000 attendees from more than 40 countries over 11 editions, including profiles such as unicorns, disruptive investors, company owners, international governments, thought leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, innovators, and pioneers in emerging industries. incMTY offers 4 products: open innovation, the incMTY Summit, the incMTY Festival, and the Tech & Talent Fair: Future Now. The unique Open Innovation program of incMTY develops programs with organizations to create and implement innovative solutions to challenges, hand in hand with the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and has forged partnerships with world-class institutions such as HEINEKEN Mexico, Daikin, the World Bank, GIZ, Entrepreneurship World Cup, Value Retail, the Municipality of Monterrey, Akky Mexico (.mx), Santander, and The Bicester Collection, among others. For more information, visit incmty.

Nadia Angeles

Tecnológico de Monterrey

528110770222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.