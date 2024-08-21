CIMP-BIIF And Startup Steroid Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Startup Growth In Bihar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership : CIMP-BIIF and with Startup Steroid

Quote by Anshuman Sinha

Quote by Kumod Kumar

This partnership will tap into Startup Steroid's and expertise to bring important opportunities and resources to CIMP startups.

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CIMP Business Incubation & Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF) and Startup Steroid, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth for startups affiliated with CIMP.This partnership will tap into Startup Steroid's platform and expertise to bring important opportunities and resources to CIMP startups."We are thrilled to partner with CIMP-BIIF, a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth in Bihar. Through this partnership, we seek to harmonize the innovative spirit of CIMP startups with our expertise in creating fruitful investment relationships. Our goal is to unlock the collective potential of Bihar's vibrant startup ecosystem and magnify its success on a global scale," said Anshuman Sinha, COO and Co-founder of Startup Steroid.Kumod Kumar, CEO of CIMP-BIIF, expressed equal enthusiasm: "Aligning with Startup Steroid is a strategic move towards integrating Bihar's most promising startups with a world-class network of investors and mentors. Our shared vision is to not only accelerate the success of our startups but to also spotlight Bihar as a hotbed of innovative ventures waiting to make their global mark."About the PartnershipThe MoU was executed on June 20, 2024, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to expand the global reach, empower startups, accelerate growth, build a vibrant community, and enhance fundraising capabilities for CIMP startups.The agreement was signed by Shri Kumod Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of CIMP-BIIF, and Shri Anshuman Sinha, representing Startup Steroid, Inc.About CIMP BIIFThe CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF) serves as the Startup Incubation Centre (SIC) under the aegis of CIMP. Established in 2017, the incubation center has been officially recognized and enlisted under the Startup Bihar Policy of 2017. Adhering to the guidelines outlined by Startup India and Atal Innovation Mission, the SIC at CIMP has transformed into a fully operational Section 8 company, dedicated to carrying out various incubation-related activities.About Startup SteroidStartup Steroid is a SaaS platform that connects investors with startups, providing a streamlined process for fundraising, due diligence, and deal execution. The platform simplifies the complexities of startup funding and deal flow, offering a seamless experience for both investors and entrepreneurs. Startup Steroid aims to bridge the gap between innovative startups and potential investors.For more information, please contact:CIMP-BIIFPhone: 0612-2366004/15/21/34/62Email: ...Website: acStartup Steroid, Inc.Phone: +1 (209) 231-4575Email: ...Website: startupsteroid

Anshuman Sinha

Startup Steroid

+1 209-231-4575

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.