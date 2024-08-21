Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Provides Update On Trading Status And Potential Business Combination

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: BRZH) (“Breeze” or the“Company”), has been informed its application to trade on the OTCQX Best has been approved. As a result, the Company's common stock and warrants under the tickers“BRZH” and“BRZHW,” respectively, have begun trading on the OTCQX, effective today, August 21, 2024.



On August 9, 2024, Breeze filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) announcing that TV Ammo, terminated the business combination with Breeze. It remains the intention of the Company to continue pursuing a business combination transaction, and the Company anticipates providing additional updates on this matter as the management team makes progress identifying a potential target company. As of today, Breeze's current deadline with the SEC to complete a business combination is December 26, 2024.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Breeze Holdings is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combinations with one or more businesses or entities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

