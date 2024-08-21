Israeli-Americans, Church To Screen Powerful Film Focusing On Israeli And Palestinian Views

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Israeli American Council (IAC) and Crossline Church will host a special event called“Standing Together” screening the documentary“Liberation or Occupation?” and featuring a post-film discussion with filmmaker Todd Morehead.

Morehead, a Christian, produced the film, which spotlights eye-opening insights into the opinions of ordinary Israelis and Palestinians about their futures. The film is part of his six-part documentary series“Hope in the Holy Land” that explores the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The film screening will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Crossline Church, 23331 Moulton Parkway, Laguna Hills. "This special event aims to foster Christian-Jewish unity and understanding in Orange County, especially after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7", said IAC Orange County Regional Director, Inbal Greenberg.

“This significant gathering aims to foster solidarity and unity among Jews and Christians in Orange County during a time of so much turmoil,” she said.“The effects of greater Christian-Jewish unity here, for the broader Jewish and Christian communities, cannot be overstated,” she added.

“We are profoundly grateful for the growing bond between the Christian and Jewish communities in Orange County. Special thanks to Crossline Church Lead Pastor Greg Munck for his generous and heartwarming hosting of this second event at Crossline, part of our important relationship-building. We look forward to continuing this friendship and fostering a strong community connection as we move forward together in Orange County.”

"In the face of evil and antisemitism, we, as followers of Christ, are called to speak out and stand united with our Jewish community and the nation of Israel." said Greg Munck, Lead Pastor Crossline Church

