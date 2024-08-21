Van Dessel To Open Exclusive Pop-Up Shop In Bentonville, AR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured Bike: Van Dessel Cycles Linefinder-E

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Van Dessel, well known for its high-end bicycles since 1999, is excited to announce the opening of a special pop-up shop in Bentonville, Arkansas. Set to open on September 5, 2024, the shop will offer cycling enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience and purchase Van Dessel's world-class bicycles and accessories right in the heart of one of the country's most vibrant cycling communities.

Key Details:

.Location: 918 W Central Ave, STE 10 Bentonville, AR

.Opening Date: September 5, 2024

.Duration: The pop-up shop will be open until September 25, 2024.

The Van Dessel pop-up shop will feature a curated selection of the brand's most popular models, including road, gravel, mountain, e-mtb, and cyclocross bikes, as well as a range of premium cycling accessories. Visitors will have the chance to engage with the Van Dessel team, demo select models , and take advantage of exclusive in-store promotions available only at the pop-up.

“We're stoked to bring Van Dessel to Bentonville, a city with such an awesome cycling culture and community,” said Jayme Lynch, Brand Manager at Van Dessel.“The pop-up shop is a great opportunity for us to connect with local riders, offer them an opportunity to demo our bikes, and provide them with a chance to get a great deal on a new bike.”

What to Expect:

.Soft Opening Event (September 5, 2024): Join us for the soft opening from 3pm-6pm, where early visitors can enjoy refreshments, meet the Van Dessel team, and get an exclusive first look at the bikes on display.

.Full Opening (September 6, 2024): The shop opens at 10am for sales & demos.

Van Dessel has been at the forefront of bicycle innovation, delivering unmatched quality and performance for both professional racers and cycling enthusiasts. This pop-up shop aims to bring the Van Dessel experience to a new audience in Bentonville, offering personalized service and the chance to explore the latest in cycling technology.

About Van Dessel:

Since 1999, Van Dessel has focused on building rides offering exceptional performance. Our impressive line-up boasts gravel, mountain and road bikes featuring advanced components and impressive design. Van Dessel bikes are designed by Cyclists, for cyclists.

Jayme Lynch

Van Dessel Cycles

+1 973-434-8181 ext. 293

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.