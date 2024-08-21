EURUSD: Break Out Of Range Or Pull Back?
The single currency has risen above $1.11, almost repeating its late December peak. At current levels, the pair is within the upper boundary of its trading range, and the technical analysis suggests that a breakout is more likely than a pullback.
