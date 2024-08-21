EURUSD: Break Out Of Range Or Pull Back?

The single currency has risen above $1.11, almost repeating its late December peak. At current levels, the pair is within the upper boundary of its trading range, and the technical analysis suggests that a breakout is more likely than a pullback.

Thanks to two bullish impulses since the beginning of July, EURUSD has moved from the lower boundary of the trading range established in early 2023 at 1.07 to the upper boundary above 1.11.

Since the beginning of this week, active buying has pushed the pair above its 200-week moving average. This could potentially be an important signal of a regime change in the market, although cautious players may note that the same signal proved false last July and lagged severely in 2012 and 2017.

The daily timeframes show overheating as the RSI has climbed close to 75, the level from which an 11-week sell-off began in July 2023.