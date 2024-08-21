Sleekflow Secures US$7M With Atinum Investment To Propel Global Expansion & AI Tech Innovation



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - SleekFlow , the Singapore-based leading provider of Omnichannel Conversational AI Suite for customer engagement, announced today that it has secured US$7 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Atinum , a South Korean-based venture capital firm. This round brings total funding to US$15 million.





[Back, left to right] Eric Mui (VP & General Manager), Heidi Leung (Global Head of Customer Success), Lewis Law (Head of Growth), Xenia Chu (Chief of Staff), Adrian So (Director of Product) [Front, left to right] Joy Liu (Global Head of Marketing), Henson Tsai (CEO & Founder), Gao Lei (Chief Technology Officer)

This investment round also includes existing investors (AEF Greater Bay Area Fund, managed by Gobi Partners GBA and Transcend Capital Partners) and a new investor, Moses Tsang (Former General Partner of Goldman Sachs Group and Chairman of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC).

The new round of funding will accelerate SleekFlow's global expansion plans, including Southeast Asia (SEA), the Middle East and Europe. Funds will also be invested in AI tech innovation (including analytics and building marketing workflows) and channel expansions (including Calls and Emails) to better serve its growing customer base worldwide.

Henson Tsai, Founder & CEO of SleekFlow said "Since the appointment of our Chief Technology Officer, Gao Lei, a Silicon Valley veteran, we have significantly increased our engineering efforts to be at the forefront of innovative tech and advanced AI. We are more ambitious than ever, with offerings underway for fully automated sales and support journeys in voice, calls, and emails, to deliver unparalleled value to our customers across industries like insurance, healthcare, telecom, service, and retail."

SleekFlow is a Meta Verified Partner/WhatsApp BSP Select Tier. SleekFlow's solutions extends across multiple industries and clientele, including Delonghi, Hilton Dubai, Loccitane, Shangri-la, Hong Kong Broadband Network, Cellini, Khind, TOTO, 7-11, Kimberly Clark, Awfully Chocolate and Audi.

Atinum Investment's Regional Head of the Singapore Office and Director, Peter Na, added, "Being at the front of the rapidly expanding global customer engagement market, SleekFlow meets the evolving needs of enterprise customers. SleekFlow's localized approaches have expanded it beyond Asia, entering new markets in the Middle East and South America. We are fully committed to supporting its ongoing global expansion and are excited for the opportunities ahead."

Looking ahead, SleekFlow aims to secure its Series B Fundraising in the next 12 months to solidify its position as a leading global tech company.

For more information about SleekFlow, please visit .

Hashtag: #SleekFlow The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SleekFlow SleekFlow is the Omnichannel Conversational AI Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone's go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping the future of communication by empowering companies to center all their workflows around meaningful conversations.



