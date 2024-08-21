Original-Research: Nynomic AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: Nynomic AG - from NuWays AG

Q2 prelims: Improving margins despite weak top-line; chg.



Topic: While Q2 sales was burdened by the challenging macro environment, Nynomic managed to improve its profitability. Following a transitional FY24, the company should return to growth in FY25.



While Q2 sales

grew

7.4% qoq to €

24.7m, the yoy comparison reveals a notable decline of 21% (H1 sales are down 9.7% yoy) due to a high comparable base (Q2 '23

grew 20% yoy due to catch up effect from order postponements). In addition,

revenue

growth was burdened by a general order reluctance across the group's

segments as visible in the weak order momentum during last year's

H2, which was down roughly 47% at €

38m, burdened growth. Importantly, the tide has begun turning with order intake in Q1 up 25% and Q2 up 15% yoy. The order backlog at the end of H1 stands at almost €

60m.



Favourable margin development . Despite the weak sales development, the EBIT margin in Q2 improved by 60bps yoy to 10.5% (H1 '24

+10bps), which should predominantly be an improving product mix and an increased focus on higher margin projects.



Improving momentum in H2 . Similar to last year, 2024 is also

seen

to be back-end loaded (eNuW: H2 with 60% of FY24 sales). This is also reflected by the confirmed FY24 guidance of single-digit yoy sales growth and a margin improvement. Yet, we now see growth rather at the lower end (eNuW: 2%), implying 11.5% yoy growth for the second half of the year (driven by a

significant

demand increase within Clean Tech) with an EBIT margin of 16.1% (-50bps yoy).



Accelerating growth from FY25 onwards . During the mid-term, we expect Nynomic to return to double-digit organic growth rates supported by recent product launches, re-vitalized demand from several end markets (e.g. medical and pharmaceutical applications) and several other products gaining traction (e.g. TactiScan). With this, EBIT margins are also seen to strongly improve (FY26e: 15.7%).



Valuation remains attractive following the recent share price weakness. Taking into account our reduced estimates, Nynomic trades on 9/6.5x EV/EBIT (FY24/25e), which we regard as justified in light of the

underlying

growth prospects during the next few years. We reiterate our BUY rating but trim our price target to €

50

(old: €

52), based on

DCF.

