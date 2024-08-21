EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Multitude SE: Extraordinary General Meeting of Multitude SE Approves the Conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company

21.08.2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Multitude SE: Extraordinary General Meeting of Multitude SE Approves the Conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company Gzira, 21 August 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (ISIN: MT0002810100, WKN: A40G1Q) (“Multitude”,“Company” or“Group”) announces that at an Extraordinary General Meeting which was held today (the“August EGM”), the Company's shareholders approved amongst other things: (1) the conversion of the Company from a societas europaea to a public limited liability company (“Conversion”) in accordance with Council Regulation (EC) No. 2571/2011, as amended; (2) the draft terms of conversion explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the Conversion and indicating the implications of the Conversion for the Company's shareholders and employees; and (3) all amendments proposed to be made to the Company's current memorandum and articles of association (“Current M&A”), including the change of the Company's name to the 'Multitude p.l.c.', and that the Current M&A be substituted in their entirety by the updated memorandum and articles of association in the form, or in substantially the same form, as circulated to shareholders together with the notice of the August EGM (“Revised M&A”). The Revised M&A, together with all relevant documentation, will be filed with the Malta Business Registry in the coming days, and the Conversion is expected to take place shortly after. Shareholders are reminded that the resolution regarding the Company's redomiciliation from Malta to Switzerland was withdrawn from the agenda of the August EGM by means of a board resolution dated 14 August 2024. Accordingly, this resolution was not considered at the August EGM. Shareholders are further reminded that a fresh proposal regarding the redomiciliation of the Company from Malta to Switzerland is being proposed at another extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 5 September 2024 (the“September EGM”). The notice and other relevant documentation in respect of the September EGM were published on 14 August 2024 and can be accessed on the Company's website ( ). For the avoidance of doubt, votes cast in respect of the August EGM will not be valid for the September EGM. Accordingly, any shareholders wishing to vote at the September EGM will be required to submit fresh voting instructions. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to contact their respective custodian/nominee as soon as possible.

About Multitude SE: Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox) and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'.

