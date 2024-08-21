AI Workforce In India To Surge As Demand Expected To Reach 1.25 Million By 2027: Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 21 (KNN) In a significant development for India's sector, a new report forecasts a substantial increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) professionals in the country.

According to the "Advancing India's AI Skills: Interventions and Programmes Needed" report, jointly released by Deloitte India and Nasscom on Tuesday, the demand for Indian AI talent is expected to nearly double from the current 600,000-650,000 to approximately 1,250,000 by 2027.

The report highlights a critical need to enhance the quality of AI professionals to meet this surging demand effectively. It emphasises the importance of cultivating a highly skilled AI workforce to drive India's digital economy forward.

The AI market in India is projected to grow at a rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, potentially leading to a significant gap between talent demand and supply.

Despite the increasing adoption of AI across industries, a shortage of qualified professionals could impede innovation and growth. This underscores the urgency of addressing the skills gap in the AI sector.

Encouragingly, the report reveals that two out of three Indians plan to learn at least one digital skill, with AI and Machine Learning being the most sought-after areas.

This indicates a growing awareness of the importance of AI skills in the job market and a willingness among individuals to adapt to the changing technological landscape.

The report calls for a robust collaboration between government, academia, and industry to ensure a steady pipeline of AI professionals.

Sathish Gopalaiah, President of Tech & Transformation at Deloitte South Asia, stressed the importance of reskilling the existing workforce and nurturing new talent to lead AI-driven innovation.

To address the skills gap, the report recommends integrating foundational AI coursework into academic programs and establishing industry-relevant training programs.

It also suggests developing comprehensive skilling pathways that cover both foundational and advanced AI skills. Furthermore, the implementation of practical learning experiences through courses, workshops, hackathons, and internships is emphasised as crucial for developing well-rounded AI professionals.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom, expressed optimism about India's potential to lead the global AI revolution through collaborative efforts between industry, academia, and government.

This report underscores the critical juncture at which India's AI sector stands, highlighting both the immense opportunities and challenges ahead in meeting the growing demand for skilled AI professionals.

