Crompton Powers Up Kerala's Solar City With Its Cutting-Edge Solar Street Lights

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a pioneer in innovative lighting solutions, has announced the successful completion of the initial phase of a transformative solar street lighting project in Trivandrum, Kerala. This project further illuminates the“solar city” with over 2,000 cutting-edge solar street lights, marking a significant stride towards a greener and more sustainable India.





Crompton's rapid deployment of solar street lights has significantly enhanced Trivandrum's Class B and C roads. These lights, operational immediately upon installation, have not only improved illumination but also enhanced safety and security for residents across the city.





Solar power is revolutionizing urban landscapes, offering a clean and sustainable path forward. By harnessing the sun's energy, cities can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, improve air quality, and enhance the overall well-being of their residents. Moreover, solar cities, which prioritize solar energy integration, are at the forefront of this global shift towards sustainable living. Kerala has emerged as a frontrunner in India's renewable energy landscape, with Trivandrum and Kochi leading the way as Solar Cities. By embracing solar-powered lighting solutions, Trivandrum is not only enhancing its urban infrastructure but also demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.





Crompton's state-of-the-art solar street lights are crafted with an aesthetically pleasing aluminum body, designed for easy installation and maintenance. These include:



Lumen Efficacy Exceeding 150 LPW: Ensures powerful and efficient illumination

High-Quality Monocrystalline PV Panels: Paired with advanced Li-ion batteries featuring built-in BMS and MPPT CCU, guaranteeing optimal energy efficiency and reliable performance

Deep Discharge and Overcharge Protection: Enhances battery life and longevity

IK08 Impact Resistance: Designed to withstand physical impact effectively IP65 Ingress Protection: Provides robust protection against dust and water ingress





The project is estimated to reduce Trivandrum's energy consumption by approximately 1.75 MWh over five years, contributing to substantial carbon emissions reduction.





Speaking about Crompton's latest initiative, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said,“At Crompton, we believe that lighting is more than illumination; it's a catalyst for energy efficiency. Our state-of-the-art lighting solutions are designed to deliver exceptional performance while minimizing energy consumption. Kerala, a pioneer in sustainability, has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to energy conservation. As the nation strides towards its renewable energy goals, the state's ambitious solar city project in Trivandrum is a testament to this vision. We are proud to be a partner in Kerala's journey towards a greener future.”





He further added,“Beyond energy savings, this project has significantly enhanced the city's quality of life. Improved lighting has not only reduced energy consumption but also created safer neighborhoods, creating a sense of community and well-being among residents. The Trivandrum solar city project is a shining example of how sustainable initiatives can uplift communities and drive progress. We are optimistic about the future of solar energy in India and are committed to supporting such transformative projects.”





Beyond energy savings, this project has transformed Trivandrum into a safer, more vibrant city. With projects like these, Crompton is establishing itself as a leader in lighting up landmark locations across the country with a diverse range of lighting solutions. This project in Trivandrum exemplifies Crompton's commitment to illuminating not just major roads but also neighborhoods and communities, contributing to a safer, more sustainable India.





