E2E Networks Secures INR 420.51 Crores In Strategic Investment To Propel Growth As India's Leading AI-First Hyperscaler

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India E2E Networks Ltd. (NSE: E2E), a leading AI-First and MeitY-empanelled Cloud in India, today announced the successful closure of a strategic round, securing INR 420.51 crores through a preferential issue of equity shares. This significant capital infusion underscores E2E Networks' commitment to advancing India's AI/ML Cloud Platform, empowering enterprises, startups, and institutions across the nation.



Tarun Dua, Co-Founder and Managing Director of E2E Networks





The Board of Directors approved the preferential issue of up to 24,81,592 equity shares at an issue price of INR 1694.50 per share, raising an aggregate amount of INR 420,50,57,644 (INR 420.51 crores). This investment comes from a diverse group of investors, including key members of the promoter group and a wide array of public investors. The funds will be deployed to accelerate the growth of E2E Networks' AI-First Cloud Platform, enhancing its capability to support advanced machine learning and AI-driven applications.





Commenting on the successful investment round, Tarun Dua, Co-Founder and Managing Director of E2E Networks, stated, "This investment is a significant milestone in our journey to becoming the leading AI-First Cloud Platform from India. The capital raised will enable us to enhance our cloud infrastructure, ensuring that we continue to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and support the next wave of AI-driven innovation in India. Our recent empanelment by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) further solidifies our commitment to providing secure and compliant cloud solutions tailored to the needs of both public and private sector."





With this strategic capital infusion, E2E Networks is poised to further solidify its position as the cloud platform of choice for India's burgeoning tech ecosystem. The India-born company plans to invest in expanding its accelerated cloud infrastructure, focusing on next-generation cloud GPUs and GPU clusters, which are critical for AI and machine learning workloads. This will enable E2E Networks to support the scaling needs of startups, enterprises, public sector and research institutions as they navigate the era of generative AI and machine learning. This investment will also further strengthen E2E Networks' cloud platform, particularly through the enhancement of TIR, a cutting-edge low-code AI development platform.





The preferential allotment includes significant contributions from both the promoter group and public investors, reflecting strong confidence in E2E Networks' strategic direction and growth potential. Key investors include prominent figures and institutional entities known for backing high-growth tech ventures.





This equity capital raise was exclusively advised by InCred Capital, the Investment Banking arm of Incred Group.





About E2E Networks Ltd.

E2E Cloud is an NSE-listed, MeitY-empanelled AI-focused cloud provider. The company offers advanced cloud GPUs such as HGX H100, A100, and L4OS, along with high-end InfiniBand-powered configurations like 64xH100 and 256xH100. E2E Cloud also features an advanced AI development platform, TIR, enabling developers to train and deploy foundational AI models. Serving nearly 3000 customers, E2E Cloud is recognized as one of the most highly rated cloud providers in India.