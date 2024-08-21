Karishma Tiles And Stones Unveils Elegant Handcrafted Mandir Collection For The Festive Season

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Karishma Tiles & Stones, a name synonymous with exquisite designer tiles and stones, proudly presents its latest collection of handcrafted mandirs, Divinity by Karishma, just in time for the festive season. With over three decades of expertise, Karishma Tiles & Stones specializes in creating majestic temples that seamlessly blend traditional and modern aesthetics. This new collection is crafted from high-quality natural stones such as marble, quartz, granite, and sandstone, enhanced with intricate inlays and meticulous detailing. Each mandir is a masterpiece, featuring intricate carvings and sculptures hand-crafted by skilled artisans, designed to offer a sacred space that embodies both elegance and devotion.



Prakriti Pravesh showcasing Thikri Artwork



A standout feature of this collection is Karishma Tiles & Stones's revival of Thikri Art-a centuries-old Rajasthani tradition celebrated for its intricate mirror inlay work. Historically adorning the palaces and havelis of Rajasthan, Thikri Art is renowned for its detailed, shimmering patterns that exude opulence and cultural grandeur. Karishma Tiles & Stones leads the way in preserving this exquisite craft, skillfully integrating Thikri Art into stone and marble surfaces. The artisans at Karishma Tiles & Stones meticulously embed mirrors into each piece, creating captivating patterns that reflect light and color in a mesmerizing dance. This dedication to authenticity and innovation ensures that every creation in the collection is not just a decorative element, but a timeless piece of art that elevates the aesthetic appeal of any space.





Tirupati Nilayam showcasing CNC Inlay and Semi-precious Stones



Beyond the Thikri Art, the temples are crafted with themes inspired by culture and mythological stories, providing a unique spiritual experience. By incorporating features such as CNC precision work, exquisite inlay craftsmanship, and interactive Pichwai paintings, Karishma Tiles & Stones enhances the beauty and deepens the significance of each piece.



Speaking about the collection, Ms. Soniya Chadha, Creative Director of Karishma Tiles & Stones , shared, "Temples are the heart of our homes and our culture, especially as we approach the festive season. We wanted to offer our patrons something that brings a touch of divinity and elegance into their spaces. Our collection of handcrafted temples is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a sacred space that resonates with personal devotion. Each temple is a testament to the craftsmanship of our in-house artisans, who pour their skill and soul into every detail. And because we believe in making your sacred space truly yours, we offer bespoke customization to reflect your unique spiritual journey.”



Over the years, Karishma Tiles & Stones has built a reputation for its innovative and high-quality range of stones, transforming interior spaces across India. With four retail showrooms in Delhi-NCR and a strong distribution network, the brand continues to revolutionize the industry and set new standards in design excellence.





Weblink- karishmatiles .