Currencynewsbreaks Moneyshow Expands Ongoing Collaboration With IBN To Include All Remaining Events In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MoneyShow , a leading producer of street-smart for investors, traders, and financial advisors, has re-engaged

IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, to serve as an Official Partner for all its remaining events this year. The re-engagement expands MoneyShow's ongoing collaboration with IBN. IBN and MoneyShow will collaborate on the following events:

Powerful Investing and Trading Strategies

(August 20-22, 2024),

The MoneyShow Toronto

(September 13-14, 2024),

Income, Growth, and Value

(September 17-19, 2024),

MoneyShow Orlando

(October 17-19, 2024),

Alternative Investing Virtual Expo

(November 12-14, 2024), and

MoneyShow Masters Symposium Sarasota

(December 5-7, 2024).

“During the last four decades of committed service to the financial industry, MoneyShow conferences have come to be considered must-attend events across the professional landscape – in both virtual and in-person formats. We are very pleased to have re-engaged IBN as our media partner for four events during the remainder of this year. As the market leader in strategic communications, IBN adds considerable value to our media strategy by expanding our outreach to and engagement with targeted audience of millions of online and in-person investors. We look forward to carrying on this collaboration well into the future,” said Mike Larson, VP and Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow.

To view the full press release, visit



About MoneyShow

MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals“Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and virtual expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information about the company, visit

.

