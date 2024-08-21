Tinygemsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Reports On Final Terms For S&MI Ltd. Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading lottery services provider, has finalized terms for the of S&MI Ltd., an innovative company behind the current Sports brand and app. According to the announcement, the total acquisition price will be satisfied with equity of Lottery common stock, priced at $3 per share. According to the announcement, the acquisition of S&MI is expected to solidify Sports as a leader in the industry, enhance the long-term value of the Sports brand and provide substantial growth opportunities in target markets such as the Middle East and North Africa. The company anticipates closing the acquisition on Sept. 1, 2024.

“The acquisition of S&MI Ltd. is an excellent fit for the Sports brand,” said Lottery chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“It enables Sports to leverage S&MI's advanced platform and app, which will accelerate our growth and enhance our offerings. We look forward to appointing Marc Bircham to the board of S&MI upon completion of the acquisition. Marc's deep expertise in football and his passion for sports will be invaluable as we expand the Sports platform and solidify our position as a leader in digital sports entertainment. Sports has enormous potential, and the team is focused on expanding our reach and acquiring top-tier content.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lottery

Inc.

Lottery, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to the Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does,

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN