(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced receipt of blood glucose results from weeks 4 and 8 of its ongoing animal study WEIGHT-A24-1. The study is underway using diabetic, pre-conditioned Zucker rats. The results showed that DehydraTECH-liraglutide (Group H) and two DehydraTECH-CBD formulations (Groups A and B) were the top performers in the study at day 56, reducing blood sugar levels by 2.50%, 1.90% and 1.53% respectively. These results appear to support Lexaria's belief that DehydraTECH-CBD may have utility, particularly if used together with a GLP-1 drug, in diabetic control.

Additionally, select DehydraTECH-CBD formulations showed apparent superiority to DehydraTECH-GLP-1 at 4 and 8 weeks, while DehydraTECH-liraglutide showed apparent superiority to DehydraTECH-semaglutide. Animal testing of the combination of DehydraTECH-CBD with DehydraTECH-GLP-1 drugs is ongoing and in the final phases of the study, with additional results expected soon.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

