As EV Uptake Grows, States Are Scrambling To Replace Taxes From Gasoline

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Several states in America are

scrambling to replace taxes

as more and more of their residents replace their internal combustion engine (ICE) with electric vehicles. This has resulted in situations where states pass levies or taxes on people who purchase battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that some stakeholders referred to as

penalties

for purchasing an EV. Ironically, many of these states offered their residents EV subsidies before deciding to slap them with a

tax for EV ownership.

Those who support these electric vehicle taxes say they are needed to replace the gasoline taxes states would use to maintain their...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN