As EV Uptake Grows, States Are Scrambling To Replace Taxes From Gasoline
Date
8/21/2024 2:21:08 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Several states in America are
scrambling to replace gasoline taxes
as more and more of their residents replace their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles with electric vehicles. This has resulted in situations where states pass levies or taxes on people who purchase battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that some stakeholders referred to as
penalties
for purchasing an EV. Ironically, many of these states offered their residents EV subsidies before deciding to slap them with a
tax for EV ownership.
Those who support these electric vehicle taxes say they are needed to replace the gasoline taxes states would use to maintain their...
Read More>>
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN21082024000224011066ID1108586177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.