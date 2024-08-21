Investornewsbreaks N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO), Subsidiary Working To Monetize Proprietary Tech, Qualify For Food Waste Carbon Credit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) , a clean-tech company offering sustainable solutions for and innovation for agritech, and its subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd, are working to monetize the quantification of emission reductions by keeping food in the human chain. The companies are doing this by leveraging Save Food's patented that extends the shelf life of some fruits and vegetables. According to the announcement, if these efforts are successful, N2OFF could receive designated food waste credit.

A group of strategy experts has been working with Save Foods to identify potential ways to provide alternative revenue streams from Save Food's patented treatment. The group noted that the company may meet the conditions of the

Verra VM00046

methodology and could qualify receive benefits such as food waste carbon credits.

“This methodology provides us with an opportunity not only to continue helping farmers, packaging houses and retailers reduce costs by extending shelf life, but also to potentially increase revenues by qualifying for credits through the use of Save Foods products,” said N2OFF CEO David Palach in the press release.“We are exploring the Verra VM00046 methodology, which we believe could align with our strategy. We also plan to implement an inset strategy to monetize our proprietary technology for reducing N2O greenhouse gas emissions.”

To view the full press release, visit

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.) N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N

2

O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options.

For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to N2OFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN