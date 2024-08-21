Investornewsbreaks Accredited Solutions Inc. (OTC: ASII) Outlines Strategic Five-Year Plan To Reach $750M In Revenue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Accredited Solutions (OTC: ASII) , the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, has outlined a focused five-year plan to achieve $750 million in annual revenue. The outline is included in documents the company filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). According to the announcement, the strategic plan includes both synergistic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives in several sectors, including e-commerce, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based solutions, AI-powered marketing and fintech.“This five-year plan is a pivotal moment for Accredited Solutions as we embark on a journey to transform our company and achieve substantial revenue growth,” said the Accredited Solutions CEO Eduardo Brito in the press release.“We are committed to executing this strategy with disciplined precision and look forward to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

About Accredited Solutions Inc.

Accredited Solutions manufactures beverages. The company offers alkaline water products and flavored carbonated beverages. Accredited Solutions serves customers in the United States. To learn more about the company, visit .

