Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Completes Manufacture, Filling Of Intranasal Device For Use In Upcoming Clinical Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the of neurological disorders, has completed its spray-dried formulation and filling of the nasal device for its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of concussion. A new chemical entity, ONP-002 targets the brain through delivery into the nasal cavity. According to the announcement, the prefilled formulation will be used to provide dosing for the upcoming phase 2a clinical trial in concussed patients.

“In preparing for the phase 2a study, we wanted to ensure that ONP-002 could be formulated as a nanoparticle and delivered intranasally as a powder to improve brain exposure,” said Oragenics president Michael Redmond in the press release.“The anti-inflammatory effects of our novel neurosteroid are designed to reduce negative outcomes after a concussion. We believe the combination of the spray-dried powder in our device is ideal for field delivery, increasing the chances of stopping the neuropathology of a concussive injury early.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in fighting infectious diseases and neurological conditions, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information about the company, please visit

.

