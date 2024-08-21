Venterra Realty Acquires Trevesta Place Apartments In Palmetto, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALMETTO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Venterra Realty recently acquired Trevesta Place Apartments located in Palmetto, Florida.

The 256-unit multi-family community in Palmetto is well located near the intersection of Interstate-75 and Interstate-275 in a growth corridor of the Sarasota in Manatee County

with easy access to St. Petersburg, Bradenton, and Sarasota. The property consists of four-story residential buildings, each with interior corridors and elevator access, and offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

All apartments feature spacious, open floorplans with high-end interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, mud rooms, and oversized closets.

Trevesta Place Apartments provide renters with access to a resort-style pool area with a grilling area, a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga space, a resident lounge, and EV charging stations. Residents with pets can welcome up to 3 pets per apartment, with no weight limit, as well as access to the onsite Bark Park.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMART LEASINGTM .

"We have seen excellent growth in the Sarasota market and are excited to expand our Florida portfolio into Palmetto with the addition of the amenity-rich property Trevesta Place Apartments," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Trevesta Place Apartments by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart .

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages

approximately 90

communities

and about 26,000 apartment units across

21 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed

$9.7

Billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately

$5.5 Billion.

Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its

award-winning company culture

at

Venterra .

